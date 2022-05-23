Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Purchases 14,700 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Director Rusty Lewis purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at C$32,009.25.

QTRH traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,098. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

