Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,680 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,199,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,027,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 42,628 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,263 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.39 per share, with a total value of $2,905,318.57.

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.45 per share, with a total value of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,751,140.70.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

