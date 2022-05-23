Insider Buying: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) CEO Domenic Serafino bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares in the company, valued at $700,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.68. 192,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,183. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

