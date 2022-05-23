Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Buys 10,317 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,242.70 ($14,855.04).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,388 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,983.76 ($14,673.96).

On Thursday, May 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,081 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.03 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,414.03 ($14,275.54).

On Monday, May 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 33,865 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,389.39 ($48,524.05).

On Thursday, May 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,325 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,372.75 ($14,945.98).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,682 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,098.56 ($31,537.45).

On Friday, April 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 8,229,822 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.50), for a total transaction of A$17,652,968.19 ($12,344,733.00).

On Wednesday, April 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 260,710 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.59), for a total transaction of A$593,375.96 ($414,948.22).

On Monday, March 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 26,873 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.57), for a total transaction of A$60,464.25 ($42,282.69).

On Thursday, March 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 52,996 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.57), for a total transaction of A$119,241.00 ($83,385.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 130.91 and a current ratio of 130.91.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

