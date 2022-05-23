Insider Buying: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) Director Deborah A. Peacock purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Westwater Resources by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwater Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

