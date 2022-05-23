Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,411,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,806,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.