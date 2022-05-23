Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells 2,009 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00.

Shares of APP stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,740. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 2.93. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 271.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.