Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after purchasing an additional 806,442 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.