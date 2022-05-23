Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BKKT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 84,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,870. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Get Bakkt alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Bakkt (Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.