Insider Selling: Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Black Hills stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 6,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

