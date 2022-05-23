Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.02. 2,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

