Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FRME stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. 244,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,820. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Merchants by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in First Merchants by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

