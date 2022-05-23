Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Josep Llorens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Josep Llorens sold 107 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $6,002.70.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 497,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,421. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,039,000 after buying an additional 512,612 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 386,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,249,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

