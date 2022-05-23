Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,768.

Shares of CVE HPQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.44. 384,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,516. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$150.79 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of Gaspé; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

