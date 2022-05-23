Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,768.
Shares of CVE HPQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.44. 384,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,516. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$150.79 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
