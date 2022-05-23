Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00.

NYSE MTD traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,243.32. 5,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,386. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,441.45.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.