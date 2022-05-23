Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00.
Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.13. 1,188,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.