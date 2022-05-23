Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.13. 1,188,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

