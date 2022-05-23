Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 2,551 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $11.90. 271,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,178. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $557.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

