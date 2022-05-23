Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,287,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,045,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $30.44. 1,745,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.