Insider Selling: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Senior Officer Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$29,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,659.34.

Mathew Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mathew Wong sold 2,800 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$6,440.00.

TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.23. 52,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$271.39 million and a PE ratio of 1.27. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

