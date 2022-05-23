Insider Selling: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10.

QTRH stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.07. 111,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,098. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$235.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTRH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

