Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells 16,273 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Honest stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,813. The firm has a market cap of $290.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Honest by 138.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honest by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 704,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Honest by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.