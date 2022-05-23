Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 492 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $98.11. 3,023,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.