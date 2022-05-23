International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the lowest is $14.55 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $60.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $61.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

