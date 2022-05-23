InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $10.38 on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

