inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

INTT stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

