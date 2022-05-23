Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (ADCT, ADSK, ASLN, BJ, CNA, CNIC, CPG, EQ, FIXX, GOVX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 23rd:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.19) target price on the stock.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

