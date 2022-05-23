Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (ADCT, ADSK, ASLN, BJ, CNA, CNIC, CPG, EQ, FIXX, GOVX)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 23rd:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.19) target price on the stock.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

