Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Griffon (GFF)

Griffon (NYSE: GFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Griffon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00.

5/4/2022 – Griffon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

5/3/2022 – Griffon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

5/2/2022 – Griffon was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

4/29/2022 – Griffon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00.

3/31/2022 – Griffon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

