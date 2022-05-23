IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.39. 685,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

