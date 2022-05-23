J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Purchases 20 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($181.21).
John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,537.85).
LON:JDW traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 712 ($8.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,233. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 682.60 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The firm has a market cap of £916.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.13.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (Get Rating)
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.