J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Purchases 20 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($181.21).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,537.85).

LON:JDW traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 712 ($8.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,233. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 682.60 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The firm has a market cap of £916.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.40).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

