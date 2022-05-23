Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day moving average is $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
