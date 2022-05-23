Jason H. Pello Purchases 27,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $332.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.