Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $910.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) to post sales of $910.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $882.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $751.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

