JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.