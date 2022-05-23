JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
