JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

