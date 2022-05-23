Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

