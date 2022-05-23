Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

