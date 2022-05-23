Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.89.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.83 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.