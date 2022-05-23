Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9 stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,370,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

