Jefferies Financial Group Cuts IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Price Target to $2.75

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,257,281.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $15,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IronNet by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $10,230,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

