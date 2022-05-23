Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $215.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $561.14.

Shares of MSTR opened at $209.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.76.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

