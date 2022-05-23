Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.00 on Monday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average of $223.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

