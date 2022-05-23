Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $475.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.84.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $363.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.41. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $308.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

