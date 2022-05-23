Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $110.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $153.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $4,285,486. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

