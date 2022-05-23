Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.86. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.