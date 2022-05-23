Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%.
OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.86. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
