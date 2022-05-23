Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Burberry Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,280 ($28.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.20) to GBX 1,836 ($22.63) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,383.86.

Burberry Group stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.