Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MMTOF stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

