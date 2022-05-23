Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 5,425” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,425 ($66.88) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($89.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

