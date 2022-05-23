Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clariant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Separately, AlphaValue cut Clariant to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Clariant
Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
