Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

BJ opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

