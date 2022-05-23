Jefferies Financial Group Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $180.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.